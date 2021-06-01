Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Top-ranked Barty fights through injury to avoid upset opening loss

Reuters
1 minute read
1/3

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 1, 2021 Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during her first round match against Bernarda Pera of the U.S. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

World number one Ash Barty managed to play through an injury problem and stave off an upset against American Bernarda Pera with a 6-4 3-6 6-2 win in her opening match of the French Open on Tuesday.

Returning to the Philippe Chatrier court after her maiden Grand Slam win in 2019, the 25-year-old Australian seemed to be cruising against the 70th-ranked Pera when she was up 5-2 in the opening set.

Barty, who skipped the claycourt Grand Slam last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, started moving sluggishly thereafter, clearly bothered by an injury, and then took a medical timeout at the end of the second set after Pera levelled the match.

The Australian, who started the match with a heavily-strapped left thigh, kept fighting and found a way to victory and a second round meeting against either Magda Linette of Poland and Frenchwoman Chloe Paquet.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 2:17 PM UTCTop-ranked Barty fights through injury to avoid upset opening loss

World number one Ash Barty managed to play through an injury problem and stave off an upset against American Bernarda Pera with a 6-4 3-6 6-2 win in her opening match of the French Open on Tuesday.

SportsJapan, sponsors join athletes to support Osaka after French Open withdrawal
SportsMajor League Baseball is sued for moving All-Star Game out of Georgia
SportsMLB roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener
SportsAnkle injury at press conference ends Kvitova's French Open