Top seed Swiatek takes first set in French Open final against Gauff
PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek of Poland took the lead in the French Open women's final against American Coco Gauff on Saturday, cruising through the first set 6-1 in 32 minutes.
She earned two quick breaks at the start to open up a 4-0 lead and closed out the set with another break on her second set point.
