Top seed Swiatek takes first set in French Open final against Gauff

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2022 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during the women's singles final match against Cori Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek of Poland took the lead in the French Open women's final against American Coco Gauff on Saturday, cruising through the first set 6-1 in 32 minutes.

She earned two quick breaks at the start to open up a 4-0 lead and closed out the set with another break on her second set point.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.