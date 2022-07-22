1 minute read
Tour stage 19 briefly interrupted by protesters
CAHORS, France, July 22 (Reuters) - The 19th stage of the Tour de France was interrupted for five minutes because of a protest on the road, organisers said on Friday.
"The riders have been asked to slow down and stop because of a protest on the road. They'll resume racing with the same time gap (between the peloton and the breakaway riders): 1:20," the Tour organisers said in a statement.
They did not give any further details.
The protest happened near Auch, some 39 kilometres into the 188.3-km ride between Castelnau-Magnoac and Cahors.
Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson
