Travis Jankowski leads Phillies past Marlins in Game 1

Jul 16, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Travis Jankowski (9) hits a three RBI double during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2021-07-16 23:20:10 GMT+00:00 - Travis Jankowski doubled, singled twice and drove in a career-high four runs as the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 5-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Didi Gregorius walked twice and scored two runs. Rhys Hoskins also scored twice for the Phillies.

Phillies starter Matt Moore tossed 4 1/3 effective innings and reached nine strikeouts for the first time since 2017. Moore gave up six hits and two runs and walked none.

Archie Bradley (4-1) earned the win in relief.

Ranger Suarez allowed one hit but threw a scoreless seventh inning for his third save in five opportunities.

The Phillies moved one game above .500 for the first time since June 13.

Miguel Rojas led the Marlins with three hits and an RBI.

Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara (5-9) struggled through three innings and allowed four hits and five runs, though three were earned. Alcantara walked three, struck out three and threw 80 pitches, 50 for strikes.

The Phillies jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning when Jankowski broke his bat but managed to hit a bases-clearing double down the right field line.

The Marlins closed within 3-2 in the second when Jon Berti and Rojas each hit an RBI double.

Jankowski added an RBI single and Ronald Torreyes contributed an RBI single as the Phillies extended their lead to 5-2 in the third.

Miami's Garrett Cooper ripped a Bradley pitch to third, but the Phillies turned a 5-4-3 double play to end the threat and the top of the fifth.

In the sixth, Adam Duvall grounded out, Jesus Aguilar flied out to shallow center and Jazz Chisholm Jr. grounded out to Torreyes as Bradley retired the Marlins in order.

Jankowski led off the sixth with a bunt single and moved to second with two outs when pinch hitter Andrew McCutchen walked. The runners advanced on a wild pitch.

Jean Segura was then plunked by Zach Pop to load the bases, but Luke Williams struck out looking to end the inning.

-Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.