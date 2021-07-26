Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Triathlon-Storm delays start of women's race

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Triathlon - Women's Olympic Distance - Final - Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo, Japan â€“ July 27, 2021. An athlete drives past as worker prepares track for competition during rainy weather . REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - The start of the Olympic women's triathlon race was delayed by at least 15 minutes on Tuesday due to windy, storm conditions sweeping the course in Tokyo Bay.

Due off at 06.30 (21.30GMT) local time - scheduled early to avoid excessive heat - the new start time is 06.45 (21.45GMT) but with heavy rain still pounding the region 30 minutes before that there is the potential for further delays.

