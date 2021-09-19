Triathlon-World sprint and relay championships in Bermuda cancelled due to COVID

Sept 19 (Reuters) - This year's World Triathlon sprint and relay Championships have been called off due to a surge in COVID-19 infections in Bermuda, organisers said on Sunday.

The event was scheduled for Oct. 15-17 in Bermuda, where COVID-19 cases are at their peak. The Atlantic island has recorded 4,218 COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths since the pandemic began, according to a Reuters tally.

Governing body World Triathlon and the Bermuda Local Organising Committee said in a joint statement that they used a tool provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to conduct a risk assessment of the event amid the changing conditions.

"The analysis considered the island's recent spike in Covid-19 infections in addition to the Bermuda Hospital’s elevated Covid-19 patient intake, and the Organising Committee in consultation with World Triathlon made the decision not to proceed with the October event," the statement said.

