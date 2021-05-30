Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tsitsipas downs Chardy to reach French Open second round

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2021 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his first round match against France's Jeremy Chardy REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame a sluggish start to reach the second round of the French Open with a 7-6(6) 6-3 6-1 victory over France's Jeremy Chardy on Sunday.

The fifth seed, who extended his winning run on clay to five matches after clinching the title in Lyon last week, was in trouble in the opening set in an empty court Philippe Chatrier after spectators were sent home under a 9 p.m. local time curfew before making his superiority count.

Tsitsipas, who lost to 13-times Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal in the final in Barcelona, steamrolled past a helpless Chardy in the other two sets.

He ended Chardy's challenge after just over two hours with a forehand winner for a no-nonsense victory.

He will next face either American Sebastian Korda or Spain's Pedro Martinez.

