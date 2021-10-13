Skip to main content

Sports

Tsitsipas seals comeback win over Fognini at Indian Wells

1 minute read

Oct 12, 2021; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) hits a shot against Fabio Fognini (ITA) during a third round match in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 13 (Reuters) - World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas recovered from a shaky start to defeat Italy's Fabio Fognini 2-6 6-3 6-4 on Tuesday and reach the last-16 at Indian Wells for the first time.

Fognini got off to a strong start by breaking Tsitsipas in the first game and breezed through the opening set thanks to his brilliant return of serves.

But French Open runner-up Tsitsipas clawed his way back into the contest on the back of a strong first serve to win the second set and force a decider.

The Greek second seed then completed the comeback victory to seal his place in the next round against Alex De Minaur, who defeated Cristian Garin in their third-round match.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 2:31 AM UTC

Zverev sees off Murray to reach Indian Wells fourth round

Alexander Zverev notched his first career win against Andy Murray on Tuesday with a 6-4 7-6(4) victory that moved him into the fourth round at Indian Wells.

Sports
Gruden unlikely to coach in NFL again, say experts
Sports
Nets say Irving cannot play or practice until eligible as vaccine row escalates
Sports
Tsitsipas seals comeback win over Fognini at Indian Wells
Sports
Murray supports restrictions on unvaccinated players at Australian Open