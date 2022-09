Tsunoda gets 10-place grid drop after string of reprimands

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 9, 2022 AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda arrives at Autodromo Nazionale Monza before practice REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

MONZA, Italy, Sept 9 (Reuters) - AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda will have a 10-place grid drop for Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix after the Japanese collected a string of reprimands.

Tsunoda picked up his fifth reprimand in 15 races at last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix for driving on track with his seat belts loosened.

Previous offences -- in Australia, Bahrain and Monaco -- were for driving unnecessarily slowly and hindering other drivers.

At the Dutch Grand Prix he had stopped on track thinking a wheel was loosely attached, undoing his seat belts in the expectation of having to get out of the car.

Instead, the Red Bull-owned team told him the car was safe to continue and he then drove back to the pits in an unsafe condition.

Under Formula One's sporting regulations, receiving five reprimands -- at least four of them for driving offences -- during a season triggers an automatic grid drop.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis

