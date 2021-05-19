Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

SportsTurkey's Erdogan says UEFA decision to move CL final was political

Reuters
2 minute read

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said UEFA's decision to move the Champions League final between English clubs Manchester City and Chelsea to Porto from Istanbul was political.

"A couple of years ago, we were notified that the final would be played in Turkey, but things took a sudden turn when two English clubs qualified to play the final," Erdogan said on Turkish television on Wednesday.

"We couldn't reach the U.K. Prime Minister in the meantime, he applied a lot of pressure on this issue."

Erdogan complained that Turkey's talks with UEFA and British ministers did not achieve any results, adding that Istanbul was promised the Champions League final in 2023.

UEFA announced last week that the Champions League final on May 29 was moved from Istanbul to Porto to allow English fans to travel under COVID-19 restrictions.

The final was scheduled for Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, but Turkey was put on Britain's travel "red list", meaning no English fans would be able to attend the game. It will now be held in Porto's Estadio do Dragao.

There had been discussions over moving the final to London's Wembley Stadium but UEFA said that despite "exhaustive efforts on the part of the (English) Football Association and the authorities, it was not possible to achieve the necessary exemptions from UK quarantine arrangements".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 6:50 PM UTCKerley underlines his 100m credentials

Fred Kerley underlined his impressive sprinting range by winning the 100m in 9.96 seconds, taking two notable scalps in the shape of fellow American Justin Gatlin (10.08) and Canada's Andre De Grasse (10.17), at the Ostrava Golden Spike on Wednesday.

SportsBaseball diplomacy re-emerges in tense U.S.-Cuban relations
SportsCompelling PGA Championship looms at windy Kiawah Island

The course is immaculate, the weather co-operating and 99 of the world's top 100 players are primed for a mouth-watering PGA Championship starting on Thursday.

SportsBond stunt driver Hawkins has a new mission at Aston Martin
SportsStricker wants Woods as U.S. Ryder Cup team vice-captain