Alperen Sengun of Turkey confirmed his entry into the 2021 NBA Draft on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-10 teenager is ranked as the No. 14 overall prospect and the No. 2 center in the ESPN Top 100.

"At the beginning of the season, I didn't think my performance would be this high, but with every passing game I felt I could do more and more," Sengun, 18, told ESPN via email. "I believe that there are no limits for me to get better as a basketball player."

Sengun is averaging 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals in 28 minutes per game for Besiktas in the Turkish league. He shot 65 percent from the field and 81 percent from the free throw line.

"I have always played with and against older players so adjusting to playing in a league with professionals was not unfamiliar," he told ESPN. "I am aware of the things I have done well but I also recognize aspects of my game I want to strengthen. I enjoy focusing on those aspects and becoming a better basketball player every time I step on the court."

The NBA draft is scheduled for July 29.

