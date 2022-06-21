Twenty of 24 lawsuits against Browns QB Watson settled - ESPN

June 21 (Reuters) - All but four of the 24 lawsuits that alleged sexual assault by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have been settled, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

More than 20 women had come forward last year and filed lawsuits against Watson, who was also investigated by the NFL for allegations they described as "deeply disturbing". read more

A Texas grand jury had declined to indict the quarterback. read more

"Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled. We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements," Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the women, said in a statement.

"Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won't comment further on the settlements or those cases."

Buzbee added that Ashley Solis' case and cases of three other women have not settled. Massage therapist Solis was the woman who filed the first lawsuit alleging sexual assault by Watson.

"Ashley Solis is one of the heroes of this story. Her case has not settled and thus her story and that of the other three brave women will continue," Buzbee added.

"I look forward to trying these cases in due course, consistent with other docket obligations and the court's schedule."

In March, the 26-year-old Watson had denied sexually assaulting or acting in an inappropriate manner towards any of the 22 women who had made complaints against him at the time. read more

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

