The Minnesota Twins placed infielder-outfielder Luis Arraez on the seven-day concussion injured list following an awkward tumble into home plate during Monday's game against the Texas Rangers.

The Twins recalled infielder Nick Gordon to fill the roster spot.

Arraez went wide into home plate during the third inning Monday and was called out after going headfirst into the legs of Rangers catcher Jose Trevino, who was leaping to catch the relay throw. Arraez also appeared to hit his head on the dirt near home plate. The play was reviewed and Arraez was called safe since Trevino never applied the tag.

Arraez, 24, was slow to get to his feet after the play but remained in the game until the sixth inning.

A .291 hitter this season in 25 games, Arraez has one home run and 11 RBIs. He is a career .324 hitter over three seasons (149 games), all with the Twins.

Gordon, 25, will be appearing on a major league roster for the first time. He batted .298 over 70 games at Triple-A Rochester in 2019.

He is a son of former major league pitcher Tom Gordon and half-brother to 10-year big-league vet and current Milwaukee Brewers minor-leaguer Dee Strange-Gordon.

(Field Level Media)

