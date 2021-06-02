Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Two men's doubles players out of French Open after positive COVID-19 test

Reuters
1 minute read

Two men's doubles players were removed from the French Open draw after testing positive for COVID-19, the French tennis federation (FFT), who organise the claycourt Grand Slam, said on Wednesday.

The FFT added that both players were in the same team but did not name them.

"Since the start of the tournament, 2,446 tests have been carried out to date on the populations of players and their entourage," the FFT said in a statement.

"This is the first time this year that the tournament management has had to remove players."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 10:52 PM UTCLeague says working to eliminate 'race-based norms' in brain injury settlement program

The National Football League (NFL) said on Wednesday it was "committed to eliminating race-based norms" in its $1 billion settlement program with former players over brain injuries.

SportsNBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance
SportsPress gang: Osaka withdrawal puts spotlight on media mandate
SportsCurfew set to spoil birthday boy Nadal's party at French Open
SportsSerena through to French Open third round after second-set blip