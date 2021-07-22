Sports
Two Olympic athletes test positive for COVID-19 - organisers
1 minute read
TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 Olympic organisers said on Thursday two athletes residing in the Olympic village tested positive for COVID-19.
The organisers announced 12 new positive cases overall, including the two athletes, bringing the total to 87.
(This story corrected to 12 new positive cases, not 11; and the total to 87)
Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
