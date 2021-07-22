Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Two Olympic athletes test positive for COVID-19 - organisers

A member of security personnel stands guard in front of empty stands at Sapporo Dome in Sapporo, Japan, July 21, 2021. Picture taken July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 Olympic organisers said on Thursday two athletes residing in the Olympic village tested positive for COVID-19.

The organisers announced 12 new positive cases overall, including the two athletes, bringing the total to 87.

(This story corrected to 12 new positive cases, not 11; and the total to 87)

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

