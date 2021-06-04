Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

UCI confirms women's Tour de France to return in 2022

1 minute read

Cycling's world governing body said on Thursday the women's Tour de France will return in 2022 after a 33-year absence and will be held after the men's event.

The race, which was previously held from 1984 to 1989, will take place from July 24-31, starting on the final day of the men's tour.

Giro d'Italia Donne also returns to the women's WorldTour calendar after it was downgraded to a second tier event for failing to comply with TV broadcast regulations.

The Women's Tour, held in Britain, will return to its usual summer slot in 2022, running from June 6-11, after the 2021 edition was postponed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · June 3, 2021 · 10:15 PM UTCRuthless Nadal demolishes Gasquet to reach French Open third round

Claycourt machine Rafa Nadal celebrated his 35th birthday by handing his longtime pal Richard Gasquet a 6-0 7-5 6-2 masterclass as he stormed into the third round of the French Open on Thursday.

SportsJapan Olympic Committee board member blasts Tokyo Games organisers
SportsBarty and Osaka exits open door for dark horses at French Open
SportsFederer happy to find higher gear against Cilic
SportsDjokovic strolls into third round with clinical victory