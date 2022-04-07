UEFA agree new financial rules for clubs

Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 16 draw - Nyon, Switzerland - February 28, 2020 General view of the UEFA logo at UEFA Headquarters before the draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MANCHESTER, April 7 (Reuters) - UEFA's executive committee has approved new 'sustainability regulations' to replace the previous Financial Fair Play system, president Aleksander Ceferin said on Thursday.

A new 'squad cost rule' will limit spending on wages, transfers and agent fees to 70% of a club's revenue -- with that figure reached after a three-year gradual change.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.