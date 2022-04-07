1 minute read
UEFA agree new financial rules for clubs
MANCHESTER, April 7 (Reuters) - UEFA's executive committee has approved new 'sustainability regulations' to replace the previous Financial Fair Play system, president Aleksander Ceferin said on Thursday.
A new 'squad cost rule' will limit spending on wages, transfers and agent fees to 70% of a club's revenue -- with that figure reached after a three-year gradual change.
Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Jason Neely
