UEFA bans Russia from women's Euros, World Cup qualifying

Soccer Football - UEFA Executive Committee News Conference - Nyon, Switzerland - April 7, 2022 A UEFA logo is displayed in this illustration during the news conference REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Illustration

May 2 (Reuters) - UEFA has disqualified Russia from the Women's European Championship in July and from qualifying for next year's World Cup following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European soccer's governing body said on Monday.

UEFA has also banned Russia from bidding to host the men's Euros in 2028 and 2032, while no Russian clubs will be allowed to compete in European competitions next season.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

