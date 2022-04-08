UEFA charge Atletico with 'discriminatory behaviour' after Man City tie
April 8 (Reuters) - UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Atletico Madrid due to the behaviour of their fans, charging them with discriminatory behaviour and throwing of objects during their Champions League quarter-final loss at Manchester City, Europe's soccer governing body said on Friday.
UEFA did not elaborate on the offences but said its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course.
Atletico lost the first leg 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium after Kevin De Bruyne scored a second-half winner. read more
The second leg will be played on Wednesday.
