UEFA commissions independent report into Champions League final fiasco

Soccer Football - UEFA Executive Committee News Conference - Nyon, Switzerland - April 7, 2022. A UEFA logo is displayed after the news conference. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

May 30 (Reuters) - UEFA has commissioned an independent report into the events surrounding Saturday's Champions League final after ticket fraud and crowd trouble marred the showpiece event in Paris, Europe's soccer governing body said on Monday.

"The comprehensive review will examine decision making, responsibility and behaviours of all entities involved in the final," UEFA said.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski

