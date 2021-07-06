Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UEFA invites Eriksen and medics who saved him to Euros final

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Denmark v Belgium - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 17, 2021 Denmark fans in the stands with a banner for Cristian Eriksen who remains in hospital after collapsing during the match between Denmark and Finland last Saturday. Pool via REUTERS/Stuart Franklin

COPENHAGEN, July 6 (Reuters) - European football governing body UEFA has invited Denmark international Christian Eriksen and the paramedics who helped save his life during an on-field cardiac arrest to attend the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday.

The brilliant Danish midfielder was resuscitated in front of shocked fans and a massive global TV audience during his nation's first match of the tournament.

UEFA said Eriksen, his partner and six medics were invited to the final, but there was no confirmation he would attend.

One of the paramedics, Peder Ersgaard, said he was honoured to receive a VIP invite from UEFA boss Aleksander Ceferin.

"I'm excited, like a child on Christmas Eve," he told the Fagbladet FOA magazine.

"I'm very proud of my efforts, but also of the whole team. It wasn't a one-man effort."

Eriksen, 29, collapsed on the Parken Stadium field in the first half against Finland, his eyes staring blank into a TV camera. CPR was administered and his heart was restarted with a defibrillator as players shielded the medics.

He is now recovering at home. read more

Eriksen's agent could not immediately be reached by phone.

Initially traumatised but then inspired by the emotion over Eriksen's plight, Denmark have stormed into the semi-finals and play England on Wednesday for a place in the final. read more

Italy play Spain in the other semi-final on Tuesday.

"I hope to see Denmark against Italy. That would be really, really big. Just imagine if they become European champions," Ersgaard added.

Reporting by Tim Barsoe; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Andrew Cawthorne

