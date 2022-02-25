UEFA moves Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris

Soccer Football - Europa League - Play Off First Leg - Zenit St Petersburg v Real Betis - Gazprom Arena, Saint Petersburg, Russia - February 17, 2022 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

Feb 25 (Reuters) - UEFA has moved this year's Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European soccer's governing body said in a statement on Friday.

UEFA also said that the home games of Ukrainian and Russian club and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be played at neutral venues "until further notice".

