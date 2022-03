UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against PSG president

Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 16 draw - Nyon, Switzerland - February 28, 2020 General view of the UEFA logo at UEFA Headquarters before the draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

March 10 (Reuters) - UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Paris St Germain President Nasser Al Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo following Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League defeat by Real Madrid.

Spanish media reported that Al Khelaifi entered the match referee's dressing room shouting after the match, an incident recorded by a Real Madrid employee with a mobile phone.

"We confirm that a disciplinary case has been opened. The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will take a decision in due course," European soccer's governing body told Reuters.

The French side dominated possession and led 1-0 until Karim Benzema equalised in the 61st minute, a goal PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino felt should have been disallowed because goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was fouled in the build-up.

PSG, who lost the last-16 tie 3-2 on aggregate, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

