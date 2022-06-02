UEFA to stage women's 'Finalissima' in Europe

Soccer Football - UEFA Executive Committee News Conference - Nyon, Switzerland - April 7, 2022 A UEFA logo is displayed in this illustration during the news conference REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Illustration

June 2 (Reuters) - A women's 'Finalissima' between the winners of this year's Women's Euro and Copa America Femenina will be played in Europe, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Thursday.

UEFA said the date and venue of the event will be announced in due course.

The Women's Euro tournament will be played in England in July, while the Copa America Femenina will be held in Colombia during the same month.

The announcement comes following the men's Finalissima, which was won by Argentina 3-0 against Italy at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. read more

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis

