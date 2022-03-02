UK condemns participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in Paralympics

A security guard walks at the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest inside a closed-loop area, ahead of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing, China, March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Britain condemned on Wednesday the International Paralympic Committee's decision to let Russian and Belarusian athletes compete as neutral participants in the Winter Paralympics in Beijing.

"I am extremely disappointed in the IPC - this is the wrong decision and I call on them to urgently reconsider," Nadine Dorries, Britain's secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, said in a statement.

"They must join the rest of the world in condemning this barbaric invasion by banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing," she added.

Dorries said she would consult with British sports bodies on how best to protest this decision.

(This story was refiled to correct day of the week)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Milliken. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.