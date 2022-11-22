UK foreign minister says he talked to Qatar about being 'welcoming' World Cup host















LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - British foreign minister James Cleverly on Tuesday said he raised the issues about being a welcoming World Cup host with Qatar during a visit for the start of the tournament, amid reports that fans wearing rainbow clothing had faced problems.

Supporters and journalists have reported being asked by stadium security staff to remove rainbow hats and shirts, a show of support for the LGBTQ community, fuelling concerns about the decision to host the World Cup in a country where homosexuality remains illegal.

Cleverly said that the rules about what fans wear when they enter the stadium were ultimately for football authorities, but he had spoken to Qatari officials while on a trip for the opening ceremony and England's first match.

"I've just returned from Qatar. We raised the issues of being a welcoming host nation and the Qataris are very keen to do so," Cleverly told Reuters.

"My duty is to make sure that the English and Welsh fans that are in Qatar to enjoy the football are able to do so: enjoy themselves, be themselves, and be safe and secure whilst they're doing it."

FIFA has faced swift and scathing criticism from groups representing the LGBT+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) community after threatening disciplinary action against teams who highlight issues around equality and human rights in Qatar.

The captains of England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark will not wear 'OneLove' armbands at the World Cup under pressure from FIFA, their associations said in a joint statement on Monday.

Following the announcement, grocery chain Rewe said on Tuesday it had suspended its advertising with the German Football Association.

FIFA has threatened to issue yellow cards to any player wearing the multi-coloured armband which was introduced to support diversity and inclusion.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden and Emelia Sithole-Matarise











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.