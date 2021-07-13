Ukraine gymnast Verniaiev to miss Tokyo due to positive doping test

Artistic Gymnastics - 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Men's All-Around Final - Horizontal Bar - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Stuttgart, Germany - October 11, 2019 Ukraine's Oleg Verniaiev reacts REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

KYIV, July 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian gymnast Oleg Verniaiev said on Tuesday he will miss the Tokyo Olympics due to a failed doping test.

The 2016 Olympics parallel bars champion and all-around silver medallist said on social media that he had tested positive for meldonium, which would disqualify him for four years.

He denied any wrongdoing and said he would appeal the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Peter Rutherford

