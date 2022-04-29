Ukraine to play friendly against Gladbach ahead of World Cup playoff

Soccer Football - Friendly - A match for peace and the end of war in Ukraine - Borussia Dortmund v Dynamo Kyiv - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - April 26, 2022 Fans in the stands with Ukraine flags during the match REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

April 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine's national team will play a friendly against Bundesliga side Borussia Moenchengladbach next month in their first match since the country was invaded by Russia in February, their national soccer association (UAF) announced on Friday.

The game will be held at Borussia-Park on May 11, with all proceeds going to Ukrainian charities.

Ukraine, who last played against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 2-0 victory in November, face Scotland in a World Cup playoff semi-final on June 1, with the winner set to face Wales for a place in the finals in Qatar later this year.

"We're very happy to be able to help the Ukrainian FA through this game," said Gladbach chief executive Stephan Schippers. "(We) hope that as many football fans as possible from all over the country come to the stadium... all Ukrainian citizens will have free entry to the game."

The national team's Ukraine-based players have seen little game time in the last few months after their domestic league was terminated due to continuing martial law in the country. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.