Ukraine's Svitolina says anti-war Russians, Belarusians should not face ban

Tennis - WTA 250 - Monterrey Open - Club Sonoma, Monterrey, Mexico - March 4, 2022 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in action during her quarter final match against Colombia's Camila Osorio REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

April 21 (Reuters) - Elina Svitolina said Russian and Belarusian players who denounce Moscow's invasion of her country Ukraine should be allowed to participate at Wimbledon.

The grasscourt major announced on Wednesday that Russian and Belarusian competitors would be banned from this year's tournament. read more

The decision means that the likes of men's world number two Daniil Medvedev of Russia and women's fourth-ranked Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus are ruled out of the June 27-July 10 tournament.

World number 25 Svitolina joined fellow Ukrainian players on Wednesday in seeking a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions but appeared to soften her stance in an interview with the BBC on Thursday.

"We don't want them banned completely," Svitolina said. "If players don't speak out against the Russian government then it is the right thing to ban them.

"We just want them to speak up, if they are with us and the rest of the world or the Russian government. This is for me the main point.

"If they didn't choose, didn't vote for this government, then it's fair they should be allowed to play and compete."

The governing bodies of men's and women's tennis criticised Wimbledon for its decision.

Svitolina, who has friends and family still in Ukraine, said Russian and Belarusian players had to do more.

Medvedev made a plea for peace on Twitter in February while his compatriot Andrey Rublev wrote "No War Please" on the lens of a TV camera on his way to winning the Dubai title.

"I can count on one hand how many Russian and Belarusian players who have asked me how I'm doing, how is my family, is everyone safe?" Svitolina said.

"That's why I feel sad about this situation. Personally some people should do a bit more than they've done. It's mysterious.

"The way Russian and Belarusian players have been is very, sad. We're colleagues who see each other every week so it's shocking to see this change and so quick."

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

