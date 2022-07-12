Ukrainian Premier League to resume on Aug. 23 without fans

Soccer Football - Friendly - A match for peace and the end of war in Ukraine - Borussia Dortmund v Dynamo Kyiv - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - April 26, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus and Dynamo Kiev's Serhiy Sydorchuk before the match REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

July 12 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) will start again on Aug. 23, the country's sports minister said on Tuesday, but matches will be held without fans and the stadiums will be equipped with shelters for any air raid sirens.

No matches have been played since Russia invaded Ukraine in February in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

The last round of fixtures was played in December before the league went on a three-month winter break.

Shakhtar Donetsk were top of the league table with 47 points from 18 games, two points ahead of Dynamo Kyiv.

In a Facebook post, Sports Minister Vadym Guttsait said matches will have a military presence for security, as well as the other safety provisions. The date of Aug. 23 coincides with Ukraine’s National Flag Day.

"It is very important to resume playing football, like other national championships, in Ukraine," he said.

"We keep competing and cheering. We keep fighting and winning. Ukrainian sport will earn victory on all fronts and cannot be stopped from progressing."

Shakhtar are in the Champions League group stage next season, with sporting director Darijo Srna revealing last week that their matches will be played in the Polish capital Warsaw.

Dynamo Kyiv are due to face Fenerbahce in the second qualifying round of the Champions League. Dynamo's "home leg" will also be in Poland in the city of Lodz on July 20.

English Premier League side Everton also confirmed on Tuesday that they will host Dynamo in a pre-season friendly on July 29, with proceeds from the fixture to be donated to humanitarian charities supporting the people of the Ukraine.

Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Ken Ferris

