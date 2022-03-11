UK's Candy still interested in a bid for Chelsea - spokesperson

A shop selling the merchandise of Chelsea Football Club is seen closed at Stamford Bridge after Britain imposed sanctions on its Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, in London, Britain, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

March 11 (Reuters) - British property developer Nick Candy remains interested in making a bid for Chelsea Football Club whose owner, Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, has been hit by an asset freeze by the British government, a spokesperson for Candy said on Friday.

"We are examining the details of yesterday's announcement and we are still interested in making a bid," the spokesperson said.

"Clearly this is a time of great uncertainty for all Chelsea fans. In our view, no one is the owner of a football club – you are the custodian of it for the fans and the community."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Simon Evans Writing by William Schomberg Editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.