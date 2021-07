UK's Johnson "instinctively" against sporting bans

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was "instinctively" against sporting boycotts when asked whether he would support a boycott of the Winter Olympics in China next year over its human rights record.

Asked whether he would support a call for a diplomatic boycott, Johnson told parliament: "This country has led the world in condemning human rights abuses in Xinjiang and putting sanctions on those responsible ... I am instinctively, and always have been, against sporting boycotts."

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Kate Holton

