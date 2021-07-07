Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK's Johnson "instinctively" against sporting bans

1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was "instinctively" against sporting boycotts when asked whether he would support a boycott of the Winter Olympics in China next year over its human rights record.

Asked whether he would support a call for a diplomatic boycott, Johnson told parliament: "This country has led the world in condemning human rights abuses in Xinjiang and putting sanctions on those responsible ... I am instinctively, and always have been, against sporting boycotts."

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 8:28 AM UTCUK housing boom may derail post-Brexit trade dreams

History suggests Britain's house price surge could threaten hopes of post-Brexit export-powered growth, if finance minister Rishi Sunak uses the housing market to fuel the economy like his predecessors did.

United KingdomBritain's financial bosses could see pay linked to workforce diversity
United KingdomQuarantine to end for vaccinated Britons arriving from amber list nations-media
United KingdomUK PM Johnson says assassination of Haitian president is 'abhorrent'
United KingdomBritish recruiters signal recovery in hiring as economies exit lockdowns