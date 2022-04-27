Ulsan down Kawasaki to set up tense finale

HONG KONG, April 27 (Reuters) - Ulsan Hyundai took a huge step towards the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League on Wednesday as Hong Myung-bo's side beat Japanese champions Kawasaki Frontale 3-2 in Johor to leave all to play for in the final round of games in Group I.

The South Koreans, who won the second of their Asian titles in 2020, sit in second place on 10 points from five games, level with leaders Johor Darul Ta'zim from Malaysia, who beat Guangzhou FC 2-0, courtesy of a pair of penalties from Brazilian striker Bergson.

Toru Oniki's Kawasaki are third, two points adrift, while Guangzhou remain pointless.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Only the five group winners are sure to advance to the last 16, where they will be joined by the three runners-up in east Asia with the best records.

Ulsan face JDT on the final matchday with the winner topping the group, while Kawasaki must defeat Guangzhou in their final game on Saturday to stand any chance of reaching the knockouts.

Frontale will be relying on results elsewhere to determine whether they will advance.

Leo Souza gave Ulsan a 14th-minute lead when he reacted first to Jung Sung-ryong's save of Valeri Qazaishvili's initial goal-bound shot.

Um Won-sang out-stripped Asahi Sasaki for pace down the Ulsan right six minutes later before firing across Jung to double the South Korean side's advantage.

Leandro Damiao gave Kawasaki hope with his close-range 40th minute volley, only for Qazaishvili to restore Ulsan's two-goal cushion when he slotted the ball through Jung's legs.

Damiao was on target again for Kawasaki two minutes into injury time, but it was not enough to deny Ulsan all three points.

In Group F, Urawa Red Diamonds thrashed Singapore's Lion City Sailors 6-0 leaving the Japanese club level on 10 points with Daegu FC after the South Koreans beat Shandong Taishan 4-0.

Daegu will meet Lion City Sailors in their final game knowing a win will be enough for them to top the group ahead of Urawa given their superior head-to-head record against the two-time champions.

Meanwhile, Melbourne City continue to trail Thailand's BG Pathum United by two points in Group G after the pair drew 0-0.

Jeonnam Dragons remained in contention for a berth in the next phase with a 2-0 win over United City FC of the Philippines.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.