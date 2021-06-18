Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

'Underdogs' Wales cannot be written off against Italy -James

1 minute read

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Wales v Switzerland - Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan - June 12, 2021 Wales' Daniel James Pool via REUTERS/Tolga Bozoglu

June 18 (Reuters) - Wales winger Daniel James is confident his team are capable of pulling off an upset against dominant Italy in their final Euro 2020 group game on Sunday, saying the Welsh have "nothing to fear".

After a 1-1 draw with Switzerland and a 2-0 win over Turkey, Wales are second in Group A behind leaders Italy, who are on a 29-game unbeaten run and through to the last 16 of the Euros.

A draw with Italy would be enough for Wales to secure second place in the group, earning them a spot for the knockout stages.

"I don't think you ever can (write Wales off)," James told reporters on Thursday.

"I think they (Italy) are a great team. They had a great run going into the tournament, they're a new team from the last Euros, lots of new players, not many weaknesses, but we have to fully believe we can go and get a result.

"We're underdogs, we've nothing to lose going there. We'll just go in with our heads held high and truly believe that we can go and win it."

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 3:51 AM UTCTokyo 2020 chief on possible collision course with expert on spectators

Tokyo 2020's organising committee chief said on Friday she wants to allow thousands of Olympics spectators, setting up a possible clash with Japan's top medical adviser who media said is urging no crowds as the least risky option during a pandemic.

SportsU.S. name experienced Kelter, Doyle in women's Olympic sevens squad
SportsHenley, Oosthuizen share first-round U.S. Open lead as big guns lurk
SportsNadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics to prolong career
SportsTokyo 2020 organisers to discuss expert's report suggesting no spectators