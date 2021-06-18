'Underdogs' Wales cannot be written off against Italy -James

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Wales v Switzerland - Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan - June 12, 2021 Wales' Daniel James Pool via REUTERS/Tolga Bozoglu

June 18 (Reuters) - Wales winger Daniel James is confident his team are capable of pulling off an upset against dominant Italy in their final Euro 2020 group game on Sunday, saying the Welsh have "nothing to fear".

After a 1-1 draw with Switzerland and a 2-0 win over Turkey, Wales are second in Group A behind leaders Italy, who are on a 29-game unbeaten run and through to the last 16 of the Euros.

A draw with Italy would be enough for Wales to secure second place in the group, earning them a spot for the knockout stages.

"I don't think you ever can (write Wales off)," James told reporters on Thursday.

"I think they (Italy) are a great team. They had a great run going into the tournament, they're a new team from the last Euros, lots of new players, not many weaknesses, but we have to fully believe we can go and get a result.

"We're underdogs, we've nothing to lose going there. We'll just go in with our heads held high and truly believe that we can go and win it."

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

