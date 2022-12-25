Undisputed champion Charlo breaks hand; title bout against Tszyu postponed















Dec 24 (Reuters) - Jermell Charlo's bout with Tim Tszyu has been postponed after the undisputed super welterweight world champion broke his hand in training, promoters said on Saturday.

American Charlo, who holds the WBO, WBC, IBF and WBA belts, became the undisputed champion when he knocked out Brian Castano in May.

After his win over Castano, the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) ordered Charlo to defend his title against undefeated Australian Tszyu.

"Tszyu was set to take on undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo on January 28 in Las Vegas, however Charlo was forced to withdraw from the bout after suffering a broken hand in training camp," Tszyu's promoters, No Limit Boxing, said in a statement on social media.

"There is currently no new date for the rescheduled match. A new date will be announced soon."

Tszyu, 28, is the son of Russian-born former boxer Kostya, who stunned Zab Judah in 2001 to claim the undisputed light welterweight crown.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bradley Perrett











