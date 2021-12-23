Union acquire striker Julian Carranza on loan

Jul 3, 2021; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Julian Carranza (21) battles for the ball against CF Montreal defender Rudy Camacho (4) during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

2021-12-23 17:07:06 GMT+00:00 - The Philadelphia Union acquired striker Julian Carranza on loan from Inter Miami CF for the 2022 season.

The deal announced Thursday includes a purchase option.

In exchange, Miami receives a second-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft on Jan. 11.

"We're excited to welcome Julian to the Philadelphia Union and add a promising young attacker with a lot of potential to our roster," Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a news release. "He is aggressive in the box and brings the versatility of a natural center forward who fits the profile of a striker we were looking for, as well as our style of play. We look forward to welcoming him to the team and watching him develop in our system."

Carranza will be added to the Union's active roster immediately and will occupy a Young Designated Player spot.

The 21-year-old Argentina native scored three goals in 41 games (11 starts) with Miami in 2020 and 2021.

