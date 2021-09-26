Skip to main content

United States beat Europe to reclaim Ryder Cup

Sep 26, 2021; Haven, Wisconsin, USA; Team USA captain Steve Stricker Team USA vice-captain Fred Couples and Team USA vice-captain Phil Mickelson during day three singles rounds for the 43rd Ryder Cup golf competition at Whistling Straits. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

KOHLER, Wisconsin, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The United States reclaimed the Ryder Cup as captain Steve Stricker's team reached the 14-1/2 points they required to beat holders Europe at Whistling Straits on Sunday.

Having romped to a commanding 11-5 advantage after the foursome and fourball sessions, the Americans entered the singles needing just 3-1/2 points to reach the target required to hoist the little gold trophy.

Collin Morikawa, the 24-year-old Ryder Cup rookie, ended European hopes when he birdie the 17th to go 1Up in his match with Viktor Hovland, guaranteeing the U.S. the deciding half-point.

It marks just the second time in six competitions and third in 10 that the U.S. has claimed golf's most coveted team title.

Never before in 42 previous Ryder Cups had a team come back from more than a four-point deficit on the final day and Padraig Harrington's men, while defiant, never threatened to make history.

Reporting by Steve Keating; Writing by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Clare Fallon

