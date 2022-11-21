U.S. midfielder McKennie fit to start, Moore misses out for Wales

[1/6] Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - United States Training - Al Gharafa SC Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 20, 2022 Weston McKennie of the U.S. during training REUTERS/Pedro Nunes















AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The United States received a fitness boost with midfielder Weston McKennie ruled fit to start after being a doubt for their Group B opener against Wales, who will be captained by Gareth Bale on their return to the World Cup after 64 years.

Wayne Hennessey got the nod in goal for Wales ahead of Danny Ward but Kieffer Moore misses out up front as Dan James is preferred, with Harry Wilson starting in midfield.

With Joe Allen ruled out, Ethan Ampadu will play as the defensive midfielder while Neco Williams and Connor Roberts start in the wing back positions.

U.S. midfielder Yunus Musah will become the youngest player to start a World Cup match for their men's team, at 19 years and 358 days old.

United States: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Tim Weah, Josh Sargent.

Wales: Wayne Hennessey, Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Dan James

