Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Up to 80% of Tokyo Olympics media will be vaccinated, say organisers

1 minute read

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) expects 70%-80% of the news media covering the Olympics in Tokyo this summer to be vaccinated, organisers said in statement at the launch of the updated coronavirus guidelines for the Games on Tuesday.

The organisers also said every sports delegation arriving in Japan will have a COVID liaison officer coordinating with the organisers on the implementation of the measures to stop the spread of the virus at the event due to start on July 23.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 10:51 AM UTCMLB roundup: Mets snap Cubs' winning streak

David Peterson allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings, and the New York Mets continued their strong play at home with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

SportsOlympics organisers to unveil COVID 'playbook' as IOC's Coates arrives in Tokyo
Sports'I'm fine under the circumstances', says Denmark's Eriksen
SportsSoccer clubs embrace cryptocurrency, but fans are divided
SportsTwo Olympics, two Tokyos: Father, son design aquatics venues decades apart