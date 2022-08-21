'Upset' Joshua fights back tears after Usyk defeat

Boxing - Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua - WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight world title - Press Conference - King Abdullah Sports City Arena, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - August 21, 2022 Anthony Joshua during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Aug 21 (Reuters) - An emotional Anthony Joshua fought back tears as he reflected on his second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah on Saturday, saying he was deeply "upset" with his performance against the Ukrainian heavyweight champion.

Usyk retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles with a split-decision victory over Britain's Joshua, who fared better in the rematch but proved unable to dethrone the champion in an absorbing 12-round contest. read more

"It's really, really hard for me to say I'm proud of myself. I'm upset, really, deep down in my heart," Joshua told reporters.

"I tried a different style ... in the last fight I wanted to compete as a boxer, but it wasn't good enough, and tonight wasn't good enough."

Joshua threw down two of Usyk's belts after the final bell before storming out of the ring, only to return later and deliver an impassioned speech.

"When you try and do things from your heart, not everyone is going to understand," explained Joshua. "It was just from the heart. I knew I was mad at myself. Not at anyone, just myself. I was like I got to get out here because I'm mad.

"When you're angry you might do stupid things. Then I realised this is sport. I came back and did the right thing."

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn dismissed speculation that retirement may be around the corner for the 32-year-old, who has only fought Usyk since last year.

"I'm a fighter for life. That hunger never dies. Fighter for life," Joshua said.

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

