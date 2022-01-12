U.S. charges therapist with giving performance enhancing drugs to athletes for Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Tennis - Mixed Doubles - Gold medal match - Ariake Tennis Park - Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. A moth is pictured next to the olympic rings logo REUTERS/Edgar Su

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday announced charges against a Texas therapist for allegedly distributing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes participating in the Olympic Games held in Tokyo last summer.

The charges against Eric Lira, unsealed by federal prosecutors in Manhattan, marked the first U.S. criminal accusations of doping related to the Tokyo games, which were initially scheduled for 2020 but delayed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lira, an El Paso, Texas-based therapist, was arrested on Wednesday and was expected to appear later Wednesday before a federal judge in Texas.

The complaint did not identify any athletes who allegedly received drugs, including human growth hormone and erythopoietin, used to boost production of red blood cells, from Lira.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.