U.S. basketball star Griner says her rights were not read to her when detained in Russia

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool

July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who is on trial in Russia on drug charges, said in court on Wednesday that her rights were not read to her when she was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17.

Griner, who had played for a Russian club during her offseasons since 2014, faces up to 10 years in prison. The U.S. State Department has said that she has been unfairly detained.

