1 minute read
U.S. basketball star Griner says her rights were not read to her when detained in Russia
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who is on trial in Russia on drug charges, said in court on Wednesday that her rights were not read to her when she was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17.
Griner, who had played for a Russian club during her offseasons since 2014, faces up to 10 years in prison. The U.S. State Department has said that she has been unfairly detained.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.