US book spot in ODI World Cup final qualifier















NEW DELHI, April 5 (Reuters) - The United States booked their place in the final qualifying tournament for this year's 50-overs World Cup in India following their 25-run victory over Jersey on Tuesday.

At a playoff event in Namibia, the U.S. side, led by Indian-born Monank Patel, posted 231 all out and then bowled out Jersey for 206 to confirm top spot and a place in the final qualifier in Zimbabwe in June-July.

United Arab Emirates finished runner-up to the U.S. to claim the second spot in the qualifier.

The U.S. and UAE join former world champions West Indies and Sri Lanka among the 10 teams in Zimbabwe vying for the last two places at the October-November World Cup.

The U.S. have never qualified for the ODI World Cup but are assured of a place in next year's T20 World Cup, which they will co-host with West Indies.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford











