U.S. Davis Cup captain Fish, coach Bryan fined for bet promotion















LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish and coach Bob Bryan have been fined $10,000 each with suspended four month bans for breaching betting sponsorship rules, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Tuesday.

Both acknowledged promoting a gaming operator on social media, the ITIA added.

The posts were removed immediately and the pair co-operated fully with the investigation.

The suspensions will only come into force if there is a further breach during the four-month period starting on Nov. 11.

The ITIA said both were 'covered persons' under anti-corruption programme rules regarding directly or indirectly promoting or encouraging others to bet on tennis.

Former world number seven Fish, 40, won an Olympic silver medal as a player in 2004 and reached the quarter-finals of the Australian and U.S. Opens as well as Wimbledon.

Bryan, 44, was a world number one doubles player with twin brother Mike, winning a total of 23 Grand Slams including mixed doubles titles.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.