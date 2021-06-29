Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. first lady may attend Olympics opening in Tokyo, Biden says

U.S. President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Jill Biden may go to Tokyo to attend the Olympics opening ceremony next month, her husband, President Joe Biden, said on Tuesday.

"We're trying to work that out now. That's the plan," he told reporters at the White House as he departed for an unrelated trip to Wisconsin.

The ceremony, scheduled for July 23, has been beset by the COVID-19 pandemic that pushed back the 2020 Summer Games hosted by Japan to this year with the host country still grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

The 15-day Olympic torch relay ahead of the ceremony will take place without spectators and off public roads. read more

While many U.S. athletes have been vaccinated and will compete at the world's largest sporting event, COVID-19 safety protocols and travel restrictions have largely curbed any expected crowds.

Sports

Sports · 2:09 PM UTCWildcard Venus through to second round at her 23rd Wimbledon

Five-times champion Venus Williams, playing as a wildcard in her 23rd Wimbledon, showed vintage form to beat Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu 7-5 4-6 6-3 and reach the second round on Tuesday.

