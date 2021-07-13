Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

U.S. First Lady to travel to Japan for Olympics - White House

1 minute read

U.S. first lady Jill Biden walks off the plane as she arrives in Savannah, Georgia, U.S. July 8, 2021. Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Tokyo for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Summer Games on July 23, the White House said on Tuesday, leading a delegation that will not include her husband, U.S. President Joe Biden.

Amid flare-ups of the coronavirus pandemic, officials have banned spectators from attending almost all Olympics events and Tokyo has declared a state of emergency lasting until Aug. 22, well after the games close on Aug. 8.

The Olympics, already delayed a year because of COVID-19, are due to run from July 23 to Aug. 8. read more

Reporting by Lisa Lambert in Washington and Daniel Leussink in Tokyo; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 5:10 AM UTCWimbledon finalist Pliskova soars to fifth in WTA Finals race

Karolina Pliskova's run to the Wimbledon final has lifted the Czech 15 spots to number five on the leaderboard for the season-ending WTA Finals, the WTA Tour said.

SportsOlympics Tokyo governor vows city's medical system is ready for Games
SportsU.S. First Lady to travel to Japan for Olympics - White House
SportsHamilton commission recommends actions for a more diverse F1
SportsUSADA wants fair cannabis rules as White House calls for meeting