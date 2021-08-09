Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. forward Sargent joins Norwich from Werder Bremen

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. forward Josh Sargent has joined Premier League Norwich City from Werder Bremen on a four-year deal, the newly-promoted club said on Monday.

Financial details were not disclosed. Sky Sports television put the figure at 8 million pounds ($11.08 million).

The 21-year-old scored 15 goals in 83 games in all competitions in his two and a half years with the German club's senior side.

"I’ve always wanted to play in the Premier League, so it’s a very exciting opportunity for me," he told the club website (www.canaries.co.uk).

Sargent follows Kosovo international winger Milot Rashica, who joined Norwich in June after Werder Bremen were relegated on the Bundesliga's final day.

"We know we have to be a bit more creative in the transfer market," said Norwich's German manager Daniel Farke.

"We think we have a player in Josh who can contribute and develop into a top goalscorer on Premier League level. We see his potential and are delighted to have him with us."

($1 = 0.7223 pounds)

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

