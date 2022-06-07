U.S. Open called off due to COVID-related organisational complications
June 7 (Reuters) - The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Tuesday this year's U.S. Open has been cancelled due to organisational complications caused by COVID-19.
The U.S. Open, a Super 300 tournament on the BWF World Tour, was due to take place from Oct. 4-9.
"USA Badminton concluded that it was no longer feasible for them to host their tournament this year due to organisational complications coming out of COVID-19," badminton's governing body said in a statement.
This is the third straight edition of the tournament to have been cancelled due to COVID-19.
The Indonesia Masters starts later on Tuesday.
