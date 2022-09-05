U.S. Open day eight

Sep 5, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Andrey Rublev serves to Cameron Norrie of Great Britain on day eight of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Highlights of the eighth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times in GMT):

1815 PEGULA OUSTS KVITOVA TO MOVE INTO QUARTER-FINALS

Jessica Pegula became the second American after Coco Gauff to move into the quarter-finals after the eighth seed beat Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova 6-3 6-2. Pegula will face either top seed Iga Swiatek or Jule Niemeier.

READ MORE:

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Rublev downs Briton Norrie to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals read more

Kyrgios stuns No. 1 Medvedev to reach U.S. Open quarters read more

No shame for Medvedev after exiting U.S. Open to in-form Kyrgios read more

Knocked off No. 1 ranking, Medvedev rues 2022 major show read more

Kyrgios says new mentality has fuelled on-court success read more

Kyrgios happy to 'look like an idiot' after bizarre play read more

Tomljanovic adds to Aussie joy with first quarters in New York read more

Jabeur reaches first U.S. Open quarters with win over Kudermetova read more

Gauff races into U.S. Open quarters with win over Zhang read more

'Go for it': Gutsy Garcia relishing career renaissance at U.S. Open read more

Berrettini rallies to reach second straight U.S. Open quarter-final read more

Serena in the broadcast booth? The ball is in her court read more

U.S. Open order of play on Monday

1745 RUBLEV DISPATCHES NORRIE IN STRAIGHT SETS

Russian Andrey Rublev downed British seventh seed Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the sixth time in his career.

The ninth-seeded Russian, who has never reached the semis at a major, will face either Rafa Nadal or Frances Tiafoe.

1512 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began in New York with the temperature at 26 degrees Celsius (78.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

Local hope Jessica Pegula will begin proceedings against Petra Kvitova on Arthur Ashe Stadium later with Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz also in fourth-round action.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.