U.S. Open day five
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Friday (times GMT):
1508 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 23 Celsius (73.4 Fahrenheit).
Serena Williams, the 23-times major winner, is in action later against Ajla Tomljanovic, while world number one Daniil Medvedev will face Yibing Wu.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
READ MORE:
Williams sisters crash out of U.S. Open doubles but Serena not done yet read more
Nadal wins ugly U.S. Open match against Fognini read more
Kyrgios fined for spitting, obscenities at U.S. Open read more
Alcaraz tames Coria to reach U.S. Open third round [nL1N30830Q
Ukrainian Kostyuk's handshake refusal latest sign of tension at U.S. Open read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.